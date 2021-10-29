HUNTSVILLE — Walker County will have some representation at the UIL cross country state meet.
New Waverly’s Hutton Edney finished with a time of 16:47, which landed him in fourth place and a trip to the state meet. He finished 10 seconds behind the first place finisher.
Callaway Edney finished in 83rd place, which was the top finisher for the Lady Dogs with a time of 14:44.
Huntsville also competed in its cross country area round, but left without any runners advancing to the next level. Junior Layne Skaines was the top runner with a time of 18:07, which landed him 62th overall. Karen Kiratu finished in 36 place on the girls side with a time of 20:34.
The state meet will be held through Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
