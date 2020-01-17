A late-game goal carried the New Caney Lady Eagles to a 2-1 victory over the Lady Hornets on a rainy Friday night in Huntsville.
The Lady Hornets (4-6) returned home looking to bounce back after a 6-0 blowout loss to Tomball on Tuesday. However, despite impressive offense by junior Emily Navarrette and several key saves by junior goalie Susana Ruiz, the team dropped to 0-2 in conference play.
“Overall, I thought we looked great tonight,” head coach Jonathan Gallen said. “We came out with good energy and great effort. I could not be more proud of this team.”
The Lady Hornets began the game on a slow note, with just two scoring attempts by senior Olivia Schroeder in the first half, rarely making it inside the box. However, excellent stops by senior goalie Dayra Soto kept them in the game, giving up just one goal while fending off six shots.
“The game could have been much more lopsided had our defense not played so well,” Ruiz said. “I felt really good tonight and I am very happy with how we played. We will only improve from here.”
In the second half, Navarette scored the Lady Hornets sole goal off an assist by sophomore Ruby Carrillo. Finally, after fending off six scoring attempts, Ruiz gave up the pivotal score of the game as the Lady Eagles squeaked out the victory off a long goal.
“I knew we had to get some points on the board and Ruby set me up perfectly,” Navarette said. “It felt great to tie it up. It really changed the momentum and even though we lost, Suzy did a great job defending. I am just proud of the team for standing strong.”
The Lady Hornets will return to the field Tuesday at Porter with 7:30 p.m. start.
