HUNTSVILLE — After getting out to a quick 12-4 start, the Lady Hornets were able to hold on to perfection through six games of district play.
The Lady Hornets were able to come away with the 57-47 win against John Tyler.
“I knew that they were going to cause us some problems, they had a lot of momentum and nerves early on, but they capitalized offensively,” Huntsville head coach Latoya Bennett said after the game. “Later on in the game, I thought we got a little too settled, we let them score some points and we had to play a little extra defense to seal it.”
The Lady Hornets’ fast start allowed them to quickly build up their lead and after eight minutes, saw themselves up 18-6 at the first buzzer. Huntsville was then able to continue to build their lead to 16 at the half.
In the first half, the Lady Hornets’ offense was on a separate level, their shots were falling, but after some foul trouble in the second half, John Tyler was able to make it a game. The Lady Lions were able to get it within 10 points before the end of the game, when Huntsville locked it down.
“They are a young, aggressive, hard nosed ball-club,” Bennett noted. “We just have to keep playing every play and we can’t take any plays off. We just have to stay in it offensively and defensively and make sure we take care of the basketball.”
Huntsville was led by senior Alyiah Craft with 20 points, she also finished with 16 rebounds to complete her double-double.
With Mahalia Twine out due to injury, the Hornets had to look to JaNavia Gage to step up, and she did, scoring 14 points in the win.
Free throws have been an issue for the Lady Hornets through the season and tonight was no different. Huntsville went 6-12 from the charity stripe. One of the misses was Gage, who could have pushed the lead up by one with a make.
“We had some foul trouble with some of our key players,” Bennett noted. “I thought down the stretch we were able to get some easy fouls which helped us win the ball game.”
NEXT UP
The Lady Hornets will now hit the road for their next game as they will travel to Lufkin to continue their second half of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.