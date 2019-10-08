Lady Hornets sweep Porter, 'Pink Out' cancer

From the start until the finish, the Huntsville Lady Hornets never gave Porter a chance Tuesday night at home.
Huntsville jumped on the Lady Spartans early and often, cruising to a three-set sweep (25-8, 25-11, 25-21) over its district foe.
“We had a gameplan today, and we followed it,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. “Sometimes we have a gameplan and we follow it for a set or two, but then it kind of dies out. We stuck to it the whole time today.”
The Lady Hornets never trailed during the match, taking the first two sets by double digits. They hit a bit of adversity in the third set, however, after winning the first two by 31 points combined.
Porter closed the gap to 12-11, the closest any set had been outside the first few points. Huntsville buckled down and scored four straight points, though, closing out the match on a 13-10 run.
Hassell credits the team’s execution for their success.
“They have one really good player, so our goal when she was in the front row was to set everything to the outside and try to keep it away from her,” the coach added. “When she went to the back row or went out of the game, we wanted to bring everything to the middle and attack through there.”
Huntsville returns to action Friday at Willis.
Lady Hornets ‘Pink Out’ cancer
Tuesday also marked Huntsville’s annual “Pink Out” match, which aims to raise money and breast cancer awareness.
Players wore pink attire and made breast cancer awareness themed decorations, while also collecting money from fans throughout the freshman, JV and varsity matches.
“The moms get involved and the girls get involved, so it gives them some ownership,” Hassell said. “They get to be proud of their decorations and understand that, even though we may not be collecting a huge sum of money, it's going to go to a good cause. There's greater things than volleyball out there, and we get to help out a little bit.”
