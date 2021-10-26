HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville volleyball finished out their regular season in sweeping fashion Tuesday night against Jacksonville.
After running away with the first two sets, the Lady Hornets found their backs against the wall down 21-12 in the third set. However, Huntsville rallied to complete the sweep, 25-14, 25-15, 26-24.
“We did really well in the first two sets. The server in the last set started serving short, we tried to make an adjustment and got called out of rotation and took a timeout and we fixed it after that,” Huntsville’s head coach Cody Hassell said.
Despite being down in the third set, the Lady Hornets never gave up. They went on a 14-3 run to close out the third set and get the win.
“We had been talking about different schemes for Whitehouse on Friday and we wanted to focus on some of that stuff,” Hassell noted. “We did a pretty good job of it in the first and second set, I don’t think they were ever nervous. I think that is the most important thing.”
Huntsville was led offensively by Shelbee Adkins with 12 kills, while Mylie Theisen added another six. Maddie Elkins added 15 assists for the Lady Hornets.
Natalie Hesterman added six aces, as she continues to build on the school record for aces in a season. She also had 15 digs for the Lady Hornets.
PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
With the loss to Whitehouse last week there is a two-way tie for second place in the district. The two teams will square off on Friday for the third time with first serve set for 5 p.m. in Fairfield. The outcome of that game will determine the bi-district championship game for the Lady Hornets, but either way, the game is likely to be played in Nacogdoches.
Energy is still the big thing for the Lady Hornets, while they struggled to find it early when district play started they found it but it comes on when they need it too.
“We can play with a whole lotta energy and then all of a sudden we can lose it real quick,” Hassell added. “We still have to work on keeping the high the whole time, but the playoff atmosphere is a whole different world. The games that we have played like that this year, they have done a good job in keeping that energy up the entire time. I think that will be good.”
