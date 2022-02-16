Lady Hornets survive late push from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Huntsville girls’ basketball was able to hang on to remain perfect in district play, after a scare from Jacksonville.
The Lady Hornets were able to walk away with the 47-44 win behind Janavia Gage’s 22 points.
“It was an ugly, ugly win, but I thought down the stretch, the girls picked it up defensively,” Huntsville head coach Latoya Bennett said. “We had to step into man-to-man and just try to capitalize on turnovers and their mistakes.”
With a handful of players out in this one, the Lady Hornets had to bring a few players up from their junior varsity roster.
This was something that Huntsville was able to play through, despite being so young and making mistakes.
Free throws have been the Lady Hornets’ downfall in this point of the season, but tonight it was their saving grace.
Gage finished making 8 of her 12 free throws in the win.
“It came down to making our free throws,” Bennett noted. “I thought [Gage] did a great job from the charity stripe. It’s been something that we have struggled with this year, so I thought her being able to capitalize was super for us.”
Defensively, the Lady Hornets struggled with their missing personnel, but finished the game strong.
NEXT UP
The Lady Hornets will now return home on Tuesday for another district game against John Tyler, before flipping the switch and hitting the road to Lufkin.
