Lady Hornets secure three wins over weekend

Hornet volleyball was back on the court for their second weekend of play.
The weekend competition included a Friday night win over Caney Creek and a spot in the Fairfield high school tournament.
Friday night’s win over Caney Creek came in a sweeping fashion: 25-14, 25-21, 25-17. Madison Grekstas and Timiea Garrett combined for 14 kills on the night, while the Lady Hornets as a team picked up seven aces.
The Lady Hornets dropped their first match of the tournament against Blum in two sets: 14-25, 18-25. Grekstas led the Hornets with seven kills in this match, while Natalie Hesterman finished with 13 digs.
In the second match of the tournament, the Lady Hornets completed a two-set sweep of Groveton: 25-9, 25-15. Shelbee Adkins finished the match with 14 assists, while Grekstas continued to dominate the hardwood with nine kills. The Lady Hornets also had nine service aces in the match.
The third match finished 2-1 against Corsicana: 25-23, 13-25, 25-20. Garrett finished the match with six kills, while Lexi Parish had 13 digs and Hesterman totaled 12.
The Lady Hornets will return to action tonight against Leon, with first serve at 6 p.m. at Paul Bohan Gym.
