HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville girls’ basketball got out to a fast start in their Tuesday night win over Klein Forest.
The Lady Hornets were able to run away with a 61-30 win that saw both teams get into foul trouble.
“It was an ugly win,” Huntsville coach Letoya Bennett said. “You can learn from ball games like this with adjustments that need to be made defensively to keep us out of foul trouble early on. I’m looking at the brought things, we had a lot of young kids that played tonight and I’m thankful that we have that bench to go to right now.”
The offense for the Lady Hornets used an explosive 17-2 first quarter to propel them to the victory. After getting that early lead they never yielded and held on the rest of the way.
Junior Janavia Gage led the scoring for the Lady Hornets with 24 points and senior Alyiah Craft added another 16.
“Given what we saw in the tournament with a lot of close ballgames, being a young team and being able to hold on the lead the whole way, that’s something special. We have something to build off of for the future,” Bennett added.
Defense for Huntsville remained in good standings, as they held the Golden Eagles to 14 first-half points. Despite having some struggles early, they were able to sink in.
Gage added 14 rebounds to complete her double-double, while Mahalia Twine was able to grab nine steals to give Huntsville some added possessions.
“I thought that early on we weren’t able to get into our major sets,” Bennett noted. “I thought down the stretch in the second and third quarter we were able to lock in and do some things that we normally do. We did a lot of good things but we still have some things we need to work on.”
Next up for the Lady Hornets is the Allen Hoopfest Tournament at Allen High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.