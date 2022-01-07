Lady Hornets rally late to overcome Tyler

TYLER — In a game that went down to the final second, the Huntsville Lady Hornets were able to do the unthinkable and come back from a 13 point deficit.
Huntsville was able to grab the 64-61 win over the Lady Tigers, after senior Alyiah Craft was able to steal the ball in the final second to secure the win.
“I thought early on, defensively, we stood around in our half-court set and it allowed them to score a lot of baskets,” Huntsville head coach Latoya Bennett said. “It’s been a long time since the girls have had to play from behind, so I thought that Tyler coming out and giving us that level of intensity is something that we needed to hopefully carry us back against Lufkin.”
While the Hornets have been on the court since they played in the MISD Spring Creek Tournament, the team came out ready to play, taking an early lead in the first quarter.
As the first quarter was going about as well as it could for the Lady Hornets, the second quarter saw a lot of progression from Tyler. The Lady Tigers were able to score 16 points in the second half and their defense was able to lock down the Lady Hornets to give Tyler a one-point lead going into the break.
From there, it seemed to be all Tyler, until the last four minutes of the final quarter.
“Going into halftime, it’s always tough playing from behind, but some of the things that we discussed at halftime were being in the right spots defensively and being able to take care of the ball on the offensive end,” Bennett noted. “We talked about not taking shots that we don’t normally take. We are a team that likes to get to the rim on our fast breaks, and I thought we settled for too many threes, which led to Tyler getting fast breakpoints.”
Huntsville was led by Craft, who had a game-high 27 points and was a big leader on the court in helping her team and never letting them give up in this win. Mahalia Twine also played a pivotal role in the game, adding 16 points.
While the Lady Hornets’ offense was rolling, a significant part they have been missing is making their free throws. Today, they went 9-19, but Craft was able to sink one when they needed it, giving Huntsville the three-point lead.
“I thought we were much better from the line than we have been,” Bennett said. “This week, we focused on free throws a lot and down the stretch, I think they won the ball game for us. We had key people get to the line and if they did not make two of two, they made one of two, which put us in a good position.”
Huntsville will now turn their focus to Tuesday night, when they will tip-off against Lufkin at 6:30 p.m. in the Paul Bohan Gym on the campus of Huntsville High School.
“Stay with us and we are looking for a win at home against Lufkin on Tuesday,” Bennett added.
