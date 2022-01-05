Lady Hornets open their season against Hudson

HUDSON —The Lady Hornets opened the season on the road with a matchup against Hudson, in which they got the 2-1 win.
Despite Hudson getting an early goal, Huntsville was able to respond and tie the match up before the half.
The second half was controlled by the Lady Hornets as they were able to keep the ball on their side as well as get a few shots on goal.
Of those attempts, the Lady Hornets were able to find the back of the net once which lifted them to the late lead.
Jocelyn Landeros and Ruby Carrillo were their goal scorers each tailing one goal in the game. While they were the two goalscorers, the team saw each score come from an assist, one by Annaliese Rodriguez and Joceline Acosta.
Next up for the Lady Hornets will be a trip to Brenham for the Brenham Tournament taking place this weekend.
