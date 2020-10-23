The Huntsville Lady Hornets picked a pivotal road win Friday night at Whitehouse, moving into a three-way tie for first place in District 16-5A.
Huntsville dropped two out of the first three sets but rallied back, taking the final to to secure a five-set victory (25-14, 15-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-8) over the league's only remaining undefeated team. Alyssa Fielder, Kayla Cooper, and Jalyn Elliott led the Lady Hornets with 17, 16 and 13 kills, respectively, while Sasha Johnson delivered 37 assists.
Next up for Huntsville is a home game on Tuesday against Jacksonville.
