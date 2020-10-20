Lady Hornets look to rebound tonight at home

The Huntsville Lady Hornets will look to get back on track tonight at home as District 16-5A action resumes against Nacogdoches.
Huntsville, which comfortably swept Tyler High School in last week’s league opener, hit a roadblock over the weekend at Lufkin.
The Lady Hornets (6-5, 1-1) were never able to get momentum going and fell in three sets to the Lady Panthers (9-3, 2-0), who are tied with Whitehouse for first place as the only undefeated teams left in the district. Kayla Cooper led Huntsville with 12 kills, while Sasha Johnson had 28 assists.
Nacogdoches is still seeking its first league win of the season after being swept by Tyler and Whitehouse last week.
Tonight’s match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
LADY DOGS HIT HOME STRETCH
The New Waverly Lady Bulldogs turned a corner last Friday, beating Onalaska at home in four sets to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to .500 in league play.
Now, they’ll look to build momentum in their second-to-last district match.
New Waverly is set to face Hardin tonight on the road. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.
ALPHA OMEGA TO HOST LEGACY
The Alpha Omega Academy Lady Lions return to their home court tonight for their first game in front of their fans in nearly two weeks.
Alpha Omega will host Beaumont Legacy Christian, with the match set to start at 4:30 p.m.
