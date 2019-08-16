Lady Hornets impress at Spring ISD Tournament

The Huntsville Lady Hornets got off to a slow start Thursday at Spring ISD's volleyball tournament. Once they got rolling, however, they didn't look back.
Huntsville dropped its first match against Bridgeland (18-25, 8-25), but bounced back to beat Carnegie Vanguard (20-25, 27-25, 15-12) and Waller (25-15, 26-24) in its final two showdowns of the day.
Head coach Cody Hassell was especially impressed by the way his team responded to adversity.
"Carnegie Vanguard only needed six points to close the match when the score was 19-10 in the second set," Hassell said. "We got on a run and won that set by two points. Against Waller, our offense started to speed up the way we've wanted to all season."
Check back for updates on Huntsvillle's next match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.