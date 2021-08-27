Lady Hornets have mixed results Battle of the Brazos

RICHMOND — Huntsville volleyball opened up the Battle of the Brazos Valley with a bang.
The Lady Hornets faced Cypress Lakes in their match of the tournament, where they completed the sweep of Cypress Lakes in two sets, 25-22, 25-18. Shelbee Adkins was a force in this one, with six aces and 19 assists for the Lady Hornets.
The Lady Hornets then dropped their next match against Brenham, 25-7, 25-18.
Play resumed early Friday morning for the Lady Hornets where they faced the Heights, and were swept in two sets, 25-14, 26-24. The Lady Hornets then dropped their next match against Needville, 25-11, 25-6.
The Lady Hornets will return to tournament play Randle today.
