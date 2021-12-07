Lady Hornets golfs wraps up Lady Hornet Christmas Classic

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville girls’ golf competed in their annual Lady Hornet Christmas Classic at Bearkat Course.
The Lady Hornets competed in the team event where they placed ninth as a team during the two-day stretch.
Huntsville was led by Kiera Smith who finished the two-day total of 210 which landed her tied for 37th on the weekend.
Katie Pine shot a 212 two-day total which landed her tied for 39th.
“It was a great two days of golf here at Bearkat course,” Huntsville coach Daniel Leatherman said. “We did not play as well as I had hoped, however, we showed some bright points and have identified areas where we need to improve.”
Samantha Doyle finished with the weekend with 216 while Cameron Langley wrapped up the event with 242.
Hannah Mathiews finished in 49th with a two-day score of 247.
The Lady Hornets will now turn their attention to their next tournament that will take place on Jan. 24 in Navasota.
