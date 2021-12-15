Lady Hornets get major win against Willis

It was a swift win for the Lady Hornets on Tuesday night in Willis.
From the jump ball, the Lady Hornets applied pressure and never touched the brake. It was a game of steals and transition layups for Huntsville, with their press causing a staggering 45 Lady Wildkat turnovers, in Huntsville’s 82-25 win over the Lady Wildkats.
The second half proved to be too much for Willis, as the Lady Hornets kept the same energy from the first half and scored a season-high of 31 points in the third quarter to further extend their lead, while Willis only scored eight.
Huntsville finished the game strong with three players scoring in double figures. Senior guard Aliyah Craft had a triple-double with a season-high of 37 points, 11 rebounds, 14 steals and four assists. Ja’ Navia Gage added 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Sophomore guard Mahalia Twine had 12 points, seven steals and three rebounds.
The Lady Hornets will play on Friday against Madisonville with tip-off slated for 3 p.m. at the Paul Bohan Gym.
