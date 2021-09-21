HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Lady Hornets volleyball squad grabbed a much-needed win over Madisonville, giving them some momentum before the start of district play.
Huntsville came into Tuesday night’s matchup on a five-game losing streak that dated back to August 31.
“We’ve been needing a win,” Lady Hornets head coach Cody Hassell said. “Hopefully we can keep it rolling and get into a little bit of a winning streak and see what happens in district play.”
Huntsville was able to complete the sweep of the Lady Mustangs, 25-21, 25-22, 25-14
Sets one and three were very similar to each other. The Hornets were able to run out to quick leads and hold the lead. While Madisonville made the first set interesting, the Lady Hornets were able to close it out quickly.
“We rely on Madison [Grekstas] a lot,” Hassell added. “She struggled at times tonight, but to see some of the other girls step up and get some kills, which helped them a lot. Back row defense also played well for us tonight.”
The second set is where things got hairy for the Lady Hornets. Madisonville was able to go toe-to-toe with them, matching roughly every point along the way.
The Lady Hornets were led by Grekstas, who posted 11 kills on the night. Senior Lexie Parish and Olivia Seaman added three kills each. Junior Shelbee Adkins accounted for 20 Lady Hornet assists, while senior Natalie Hesterman served up five aces in the sweep.
Huntsville will be back in action Friday night with a trip to Tyler for the start of their district slate. First serve is set for 4:30 p.m., and they will look to continue the energy they have practiced all week.
“Our focus all week was energy. Whether we are winning or losing we have to bring a ton of energy and that will give us the opportunity to do good things. I felt like we had more energy tonight and you can see the results,” Hassell added.
