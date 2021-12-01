Lady Hornets get a close win over Killeen Shoemaker

KILLEEN — It was a thriller of a finish for the Lady Hornets Tuesday night at Killeen Shoemaker.
The Lady Hornets came out pressuring the Lady Grey Wolves, causing 10 first-half turnovers and allowing just 10 points in the first half, in a 37-34 win.
The fun began in the third quarter when Killeen Shoemaker made a 12-9 run to close the gap to 4 and end the third quarter with the Lady Hornets on top 26-22. The rest of the excitement boiled down to the last minute, when the Lady Grey Wolves came within 2 points, but had to foul. Sophomore guard Aquarius Howardsealed the game sinking one of her two free throws.
Shoemaker made an attempt down the court with 3 seconds left, but was unsuccessful when met by the Hornet defense.
The Lady Hornets escaped with the win as senior guard Alyiah Craft led the way with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals. Ja’Navia Gage had a double-double with 11 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two key blocks. Markia Sweat also gave great energy contributing seven points, five rebounds and three steals.
Huntsville will now turn its attention to Grand Oaks next Tuesday.
