Lady Hornets drop game against Hardin-Jefferson

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville Lady Hornets faced a disappointing loss Friday night against 4A’s No.23, Hardin Jefferson.
The Lady Hornets fought till the end, but fell short by a 56-52 score.
“Anytime you play one of the top teams in Texas it’s going to be hard,” Lady Hornets head coach Latoya Bennett said. “Having a young team, I thought we fought well. We had a starter go out, but down the stretch, I was pleased with their effort and intensity. Last year, we came out against this team and they dropped us by 30. For us to be able to capitalize and do what we did, I’m proud of my girls.”
While Huntsville lost, they didn’t give up at all. With five minutes remaining in the first half, the Lady Hornets saw themselves down by 10, but a 9-0 run leading into the half brought the Lady Hornets within one going into the break.
This run was a big boost in energy for the Lady Hornets to take into the half.
“It was huge and I was super proud of the girls,” Bennett noted. “We had to sit our big JaNavia Gage, which hurt us a lot on rebounding. My guards took care of the ball and we were able to do something that kept us in the game.”
Defense for Huntsville was strong in some points, but they were unable to hold off in the end, as Hardin-Jefferson was able to hang on to their lead late in the fourth quarter.
“We worked on a lot of things this last week, including our full-court press,” Bennett added. “I think they did a good job of sustaining until the last quarter. With us having to convert from a zone to a man, I think we did well. We didn’t close out as we needed to in some points, but overall I think they did a good job.”
Huntsville was led by senior guard Aliyah Craft who had a game-high 24 points. Ma’Halia Twine added another 11 points for the Lady Hornets in the loss.
The Lady Hornets will now look ahead to a road matchup against Willis on Wednesday.
