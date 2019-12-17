Lady Hornets dominate Grand Oaks

The Huntsville Lady Hornets extended its winning streak to eight games Tuesday night with a decisive 48-17 road win over the Grand Oaks Grizzlies.
Huntsville improved to 9-3 overall and a perfect 5-0 in league play thanks in large part to senior guard Marquera Jones.
The Grizzlies took possession first, but strong defense by Huntsville forced a pass out of bounds and junior Randaiza Bryant picked up the first two points of the game. The Lady Hornets finished the first quarter with a 7-0 lead sparked by an early rebound and three-pointer from Jones.
"It has been hard for Marquera [Jones]," head coach LaToya Bennet said. "She started the year starting, and I pulled her out of the starting lineup. But the last few games she hasn't started she has played some of her best basketball."
Huntsville was strong on both sides of the ball, putting up another dozen in the second quarter without surrendering a single point to take a 19-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
"I was really proud of the girls," head coach LaToya Bennett said. I always tell them we're on a string on defense and we have to stay together."
Senior Kieyarra Franklin kept it going in the third quarter with a lay up to push the lead to 21-0. Quickly after that, Jones drained a pair of free throws and the lead swelled to 23 for the Lady Hornets.
The Grizzlies finally scored their first point with 5:55 left in the third quarter on a corner three (over 18 minutes into the game). After a 5-0 run by the Grizzlies, sophomore Aliyah Craft hit one of her own from downtown that initiated a 15-point run for Huntsville to close out the third quarter on top 38-5.
Grand Oaks went on a 9-2 run to start the final quarter, but the deficit was too large to overcome as Huntsville finished off the 31-point victory.
The Lady Hornets will be back on the court Friday at 7 p.m. at Montgomery.
