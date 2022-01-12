Lady Hornets defeat Lufkin despite slow start

An aggressive Lufkin team wasn’t strong enough to take down the Lady Hornets Tuesday night at Paul Bohan gym.
The game was slow for the first 16 minutes due to stagnant offense from the Lady Hornets but the Lady Hornets were able to get the 55-35 win.
The second half of play was much more physical.
Lufkin committed 15 fouls, but the Lady Hornets weren’t able to capitalize, going only 13/27 from the free-throw line. The last eight minutes of the game proved to be Huntsville’s best, scoring 19 points and forcing the Lady Panthers to commit 10 of their 20 turnovers.
The Lady Hornets were led by senior guard Aliyah Craft, who ended with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Sophomore guard Mahalia Twine added 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Huntsville is now 2-0 in district and will face off against the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons Friday in Nacogdoches.
