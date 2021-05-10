Lady Hornets bring added focus into third round

Huntsville has moved on from the area round and turned its attention toward Sulphur Springs, as the Lady Hornets look to keep rolling in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
The Lady Hornets (30-5-1) are preparing for what they expect to be another tough series with a Wildcat team that boasts a sizable challenge in the pitcher’s circle, as well as several threats at the plate.
“Their pitcher is a really great pitcher,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “She has done very well for them in district and postseason play. She’s something we are prepping for. Offensively, they have a couple people that can put the ball in play and challenge you. We are just prepping for that and making sure that we are ready on all cylinders.”
In the last series against Forney, JJ Duke pitched 17 of the 21 innings played. Kylee Lehman pitched as well, collecting a six-out save in game three.
The Lady Hornets will continue to keep the pitching rotation intact for the upcoming series.
“My pitchers are really complimentary of each other,” Bryan said. “If one is having a rough day, the other one really does a great job of coming in and taking care of business. I think Lehman got off to a rocky start and JJ knew that she needed to take care of business. Whenever JJ got tired in the late innings, Lehman realized she needed to go help. They have done great developing a staff mentality.”
With their first two playoff series going to three games, the Lady Hornets have placed an emphasis on focus after facing a handful of distractions as of late — such as prom and the school year winding down. They have even done extra training when it comes to scouting.
“We have our scouting report and film,” Bryan said. “My kids are even taking it into their own hands to get their own scouting reports. When your kids go out and call friends from the select ball world and do all the extra homework that they need to make sure they are set for success, it just speaks wonders about this team.”
The Lady Hornets’ series against Sulphur Springs will start in Whitehouse on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., with the second game on Friday night in Rusk. If necessary, a winner-take-all third game will be played in Rusk on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the first game will be sold exclusively online at whitehousewildcats.com/HTtickets. Game two tickets are cash-only and being sold at the gate.
“Just come out and support the kids,” Bryan said. “They are doing a great job and would love to have community support as much as they can.”
