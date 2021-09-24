Lady Hornet volleyball opens district with win

TYLER — Huntsville volleyball opened their district slate in sweeping fashion Friday afternoon.
The Lady Hornets swept through Tyler, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20.
“The girls played really well tonight. We hit the ball better than we have in a while,” Lady Hornets head coach Cody Hassell said. “They are starting to come together and starting to click. They were having fun tonight and It was fun to watch them.”
Madison Grekstas led the way for the Lady Hornets with 13 kills, while Olivia Seaman added another six and Timiea Garrett tacked on five. Natalie Hesterman finished with eight aces.
“We have been focusing a lot in practice about having lots of energy, staying focused and doing your job,” Hassell added. “We have more confidence. I think that’s why we are having so much fun.”
One key component that Huntsville has seemed to lack in their 8-23 start was team chemistry, but hopefully that has changed with them riding a two-game winning streak as they face one of their biggest district opponents in Lufkin on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Paul Bohan Gym.
“We have a big game on Tuesday and we need everybody in Huntsville to come watch and support,” Hassell added.
