Lady Hornet soccer falls in home opener

HUNTSVILLE — After going down 2-0 in Tuesday night’s match against Willis, the Lady Hornets were able to fight back in their home opener.
Despite senior Eva Zamudio scoring a goal in the closing minutes, the Lady Hornets fell against the Wildkats 2-1 on their senior night.
“The girls played a great game and we played really well in the first half,” Lady Hornets head coach Jonathan Gallen said. “We missed a sitter at the end by a freshman and she’s going to be very upset about it. We have some young players, but I thought our senior group did really well and it was a special night for them. It wasn't for lack of effort or energy and that’s all I can ask for.”
While the Lady Hornets were outmatched with speed by Willis, some costly mistakes gave up the lead. Willis was able to score early by a turnover that led to a counter-attack goal to give them a 1-0 lead.
As Willis was able to keep the ball on their side for most of the match, the Lady Hornets never wavered as they were forced to play defense and compete against Willis.
“We made some small adjustments at halftime, making sure we stayed tight to them,” Gallen said. “We were able to hold down their number 18 in the second half. The speed bothered us a little bit, but we have some speed in the back. I thought we held our own for the most part and sometimes it doesn’t go your way. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get the results we wanted, but it wasn’t for lack of effort”
As the minutes trickled off the clock, the Lady Hornets’ offense saw themselves down 2-1 and had an opportunity to score on an open goal, but with the kick sailing over the goal and out-of-bounds, the Lady Hornets were unable to complete their comeback. However, they showed plenty of resilience after going down 2-0 and working their way back.
The Lady Hornets team continued to keep their posture and work themselves back into it, something that coach Gallen was happy to see.
“The resilience, it’s the Huntsville way,” Gallen added. “We don’t have a lot of access to club soccer so we have to play a little differently. We play with hustle, grit and heart. The effort, resilience and never giving up, that is what I’ll always be proud of. Just the fight to come back and finish the game out is good to see.”
NEXT UP
Huntsville will now look 30 miles south on I-45 as they will face the Conroe Tigers on Friday, then they will start their district schedule with a trip to John Tyler on Feb. 1.
