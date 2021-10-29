FAIRFIELD — Huntsville volleyball lost a tough match and Whitehouse on Friday and will settle for the third seed out of District 16-5A for the upcoming playoffs.
The Lady Hornets were able to take the match to five sets after winning the first set, but dropping the next two the scores. The final scores were 25-14, 13-25, 25-27, 25-16, 7-15.
Junior outside hitter Shelbee Adkins led the team with 23 kills, while senior Lexie Parish added eight. Setter Maddie Elkins helped the team with 22 assists and adding three digs.
Senior libero Natalie Hesterman played solid defense with 17 digs to help keep the Lady Hornets alive in the match.
With the loss the Hornets are now locked into a matchup against Marshall on Tuesday with the location and time to be determined.
