Lady Dogs drop first game of the season

HARDIN — No.6 New Waverly girls basketball suffered their first loss of the 2021-2022 season Friday night when they traveled to Hardin for their opening district game.
The Lady Dogs (18-1, 0-1) lost 53-66 to Hardin, after coming out flat in their return to the court.
“We didn’t execute the game plan that we have been going over,” New Waverly head coach Donna Gilliam said. “We had a bye on Tuesday, which is not an excuse, but we had plenty of time to prepare for the game, we just didn’t execute from start to finish. We started slow and it was not our type of game today. I feel that we didn’t play to our potential and we waited too late to get into game speed.”
As New Waverly came out of the gates sluggish, they were able to keep it close in the first quarter. Both teams went into the second quarter tied at 15, but then Hardin pulled away before the half.
The Hornets would then take a 36-29 point lead into the break and the Lady Dogs were never able to recover from that deficit.
“We got back into a press and we were able to get some steals, but we couldn’t finish,” Gilliam said. “We played man-to-man and we didn’t switch, we got beat to the basket and we just came out slow. We went into the half trailing by six and we came out with the ball and turned it over.”
Opening with the second half with a turnover, Hardin was able to capitalize on the Lady Dogs mistake and go on a bit of a run to break things open. With the build of momentum for Hardin and the team being able to capitalize on turnovers, the Lady Dogs were unable to come back.
New Waverly was led by senior Shay Harris with 27 points, which led the game. Junior Bre Sykes was also able to add 18 points, but the team couldn’t make the comeback.
The Lady Dogs will now have a few days to get things back on track, as they will have a home game against Anderson-Shiro with tipoff coming at 6 p.m. on Tuesday
