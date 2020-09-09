Jeffcoat begins college baseball journey

His high school career didn’t end quite as planned, but Garrett Jeffcoat’s baseball journey is hardly over.
The former Huntsville High standout has taken his talents to the college level, joining the Oklahoma Wesleyan baseball program. The Eagles initially showed interest midway through Jeffcoat’s junior year, and he made his commitment official this summer.
“I love the environment of the school and I love their baseball program,” he said. “Their baseball program is like a family. If you do something good or bad, they'll help to pick you up, and make sure you feel at home.”
While Jeffcoat only recently made his decision to attend Oklahoma Wesleyan, he’s been intrigued by the program since his first visit early in 2019.
“It was their first day back from winter break, and it was just crazy how good they were,” he said. “I loved the environment, and the people were just really nice. I didn't know any of the baseball players, and they were all just really friendly.”
Jeffcoat is set to play outfield, primarily centerfield, with his new team, a position that he believes will play to his strengths as a player.
“My speed,” Jeffcoat said when asked about his greatest asset on the baseball diamond. “I can steal bases, run in the outfield and catch balls that most people can't catch. Another thing is just my heart and my hustle. I never quit on a play and never give up.”
Jeffcoat was a key piece for the Hornets in 2019, and would receive an all-academic honorable mention. Unfortunately, his final high school season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regardless of this letdown, however, Jeffcoat is thankful for the opportunity to continue chasing his dreams on the baseball diamond.
“It gave me the fulfillment that everything I've done since I was little wasn't for nothing,” he said. “It gave me encouragement and motivation to keep doing everything to get better, and hopefully make it to the MLB — that's my ultimate goal.”
