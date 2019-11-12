Huntsville vs. Marshall packs plenty of history

Situated nearly three hours apart in separate districts with no regular-season meetings in recent memory, Huntsville and Marshall might appear to be unlikely candidates for a storyline-filled postseason bout.
Yet as the bi-district round of Class 5A Division II playoffs get underway this week, Texas high school football fans will be hard-pressed to find a game that packs more history than Friday’s showdown at Maverick Stadium.
The Hornets and Mavericks clashed last December in a Region III semifinal match in Frisco that evolved into an instant playoff classic. Huntsville, trailing by 14 points in the third quarter, spurred a comeback behind five second-half interceptions — including three, one returned for a touchdown, by safety Jaden Schroeder.
Schroeder’s score put the Hornets ahead, but a Marshall touchdown with 13 seconds remaining cut the lead to 35-34. The Mavericks elected to go for two points and the win, rolling Dekendrick Bender out to attempt a jump pass to 6-foot-5 receiver Savion Williams.
Huntsville cornerback Traqun House had other plans, swatting away the pass attempt to seal the victory and put an exclamation mark on his senior season.
The Hornets enter this year’s meeting under slightly different circumstances — the 2018 District 10 champions are the league’s No. 4 seed. Marshall is also a different team — Williams, now a senior, moved to quarterback amid an 0-3 start and proceeded to lead the Mavericks to an undefeated District 9 title.
But as Friday’s postseason opener inches closer, Huntsville is understandably more confident than your average No. 4 seed.
“It definitely gives us some confidence because we've already played them,” Schroeder, now a senior, said. “Going back to a familiar opponent, obviously some things are going to change … but just playing them last year I think helps us out.”
While brimming with confidence, the Hornets are also aware of the threat posed by a revenge-hungry opponent.
“They're going to come back with a chip on their shoulder for us,” Huntsville senior receiver Tyrique Carter said. “We know that we have to come out here, make plays and do what we do as Huntsville Hornets.”
The storylines for this matchup hardly end with 2018’s postseason theatrics.
Nobody understands this better than Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern, who landed his first head coaching gig at Marshall in 2002. Over a decade removed from his departure, Friday will mark Southern’s first time back at Maverick Stadium as a visiting coach.
“It'll be unique — especially when we come out and go to the visitors sideline,” the coach said.
“I don't know if they'll boo me or yell at me or throw something at me,” he added with a chuckle. “I don't know what might happen.”
Southern coached the Mavericks for five years, leading them to back-to-back state title game appearances in 2004 and 2005. During that time he built lifelong relationships, as well as the foundation for a head coaching career that has spanned 18 years and counting.
So while Southern is quick to note that his personal connection has “no bearing on how we prepare or anything like that,” he acknowledges the sentiment of his return.
“That place will always be kind of special to me because it was my first head coaching job,” Southern remarked. “They allowed me to go 1-9 the first year and make a lot of mistakes, and we were fortunate two years later to be in Texas Stadium playing for a state championship. I have some really close friends that have been in Marshall most of their lives.
“It will be a little off being on that field and being on the visitors sideline. I've never been over there, other than maybe cleaning up or walking around. I'm not going to say it's nostalgic, but to me it's a special place in Texas because the people there gave me my first opportunity. Fortunately, that opportunity led to a lot of other opportunities for me and my family.”
The latest chapter in the history between these two teams will be written on the field at Maverick Stadium in the hours following Friday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
For the dozens of seniors taking part — including over 30 on Huntsville’s side — this signals a chance to not only etch their names into playoff lore, but also keep their high school careers alive for at least another week.
“It's a whole other level of motivation,” Schroeder said. “We want to keep this going as long as we can. This is our last run together. It's been a good run, but we want to keep it going.”
