Huntsville volleyball swept by No. 13 Lufkin

HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Lady Hornet volleyball squad ran into a speed bump Tuesday evening, suffering its first conference defeat of the season.
Huntsville suffered a straight-set sweep to No. 13 Lufkin, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19.
“Credit to Lufkin, they came in to win. They were fast and they played hard tonight,” Lady Hornets head coach Cody Hassell said.
Despite the Lady Panthers (29-4, 2-0) completing the sweep, Huntsville (10-24, 1-1) never seemed out of play. In the opening set, both teams went toe-to-toe through the first five points, but that was followed by Lufkin scoring 10 straight to jump out to a 15-5 advantage.
The second set was much the same.
Lufkin grabbed a quick 8-4 lead, but the continued fight by Huntsville brought it within three before Lufkin broke away.
The third set is where Huntsville held a major lead. After going back-and-forth, the Lady Hornets grabbed the 6-5 lead and grew it to four points. That's when the Panthers fought back and finished off the set, and the match.
“We passed the target and had an opportunity to get up and get a rip in them,” Hassell noted. “We played on our heels too much tonight and they were able to do some of the things they wanted to do and we weren't.”
Junior Madison Grekstas led the team with nine kills on the night, while Shelbee Adkins and Timiea Garrett each added four each.
The Lady Hornets will travel to Nacogdoches for a 4:30 p.m. first serve on Friday against the Lady Dragons.
“Our plan every game is to go 1-0, so we will look to see what the other team has going on and plan for it and hope we go 1-0,” Hassell added.
