Huntsville volleyball knocks off Whitehouse in five-set thriller

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville volleyball is starting to pick up momentum.
After struggling through its non-conference slate, the Lady Hornets have found success against district competition, earning a 3-2 (25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 24-26, 15-10) victory over Whitehouse.
“It looked like the first time we played Whitehouse last year, it generally comes down to this kind of game,” Hornets head coach Cody Hassell said. “People ask me what Whitehouse is going to be like and I say ‘they are fundamental sound,’ that’s the biggest thing. That showed tonight, after we won the first two sets, we relaxed and they turned it up a notch. We didn’t play badly in the third and the fourth, they just won.”
The first and second sets were dog fights, with each squad going point-for-point until Huntsville snagged the advantage to secure the set wins.
Set three was the outlier of the night, as the Wildcats were able to run away with the set.
The fourth set, however, was the most exciting. With each team taking 3-0 runs to open the match, nobody ever ran away with the game. Huntsville at one point held a 10-8 set lead, but a Wildcat timeout got them locked in. Whitehouse was able to grab 24 points first, but Huntsville answered with the next point. After the 24-point tie, the Wildcats grabbed the next two for the win and force a deciding fifth set that Huntsville dominated.
“The nice thing about the games tonight is we never quit … we never shut down,” Hassell noted. “There might have been a point here and there that we got a little lazy or checked out, but we would come right back in the next point and take care of business. That is something we are really working on with all three teams. Seeing them keep the excitement the whole time was really nice.”
Lady Hornet junior Madison Grekstats continued to be a force, as she finished with 24 kills, while Shelbee Adkins added an additional 17 kills with 32 assists. Natalie Hesterman finished with two aces.
NEXT UP
The Lady Hornets (13-20, 3-1) will be back on the court on Friday night in Jacksonville for a league match. First-serve is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
