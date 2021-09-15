Huntsville volleyball falls to Willis in four sets

WILLIS — Lady Hornet volleyball woes continued Wednesday afternoon.
Huntsville (9-20) dropped the match in four sets against Wills, 13-25, 12-25, 25-23, 15-25.
Madison Grekstas led the way for the Lady Hornets with 15 kills on the night, while senior Lexie Parish finished with five. Parish and junior Candace Smith both achieved nine digs each. The Lady Hornets also totaled six aces throughout the match.
The Lady Hornets will be back on the hardwood Friday at 5 p.m. at Conroe High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.