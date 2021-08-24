HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Lady Hornets (6-11) volleyball team fell in a close four set contest to New Caney Tuesday evening (23-25, 25-16, 20-25, 17-25).
Huntsville bounced back from a close first set loss with an incredible offensive takedown in the second set.
In the first set, the Lady Hornets rushed out to a quick 9-4 lead, but that would be followed with the Lady Eagles scoring nine of the next 12 points in the set to take the lead, which they never yielded. Huntsville answered in the second set with a back-and-forth showing.
Sets three and four were a lot alike. They went neck-and-neck through the first 10 points, but New Caney was able to pull away in both sets to lift them to the match win.
The Huntsville offense was aided by Madison Grekstas with 12 kills in the match, while senior Lexie Parish added nine. Parish led on the defensive side of the net with 17 digs and Natile Hesterman had nine.
The Lady Hornets will now turn their attention to the Battle of the Brazos Tournament, which starts Thursday.
