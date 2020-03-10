It may have been a home game for the Huntsville Lady Hornets softball team, but Willis sophomore pitcher Ashley Vallejo stole the show, recording a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Lady Kats shutout Huntsville 7-0.
“I know this team is better than they showed tonight, but it is impossible to win with seven errors and 11 strikeouts,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryant said. “We have a game Wednesday and the most important thing we need is to boost our morale and put up some base hits. When we do have an error, we need to put it behind us and focus. I have a lot of confidence in the team going forward.”
The Lady Hornet woes began in the first inning, as senior pitcher Gracen Fuller gave up three straight walks and a wild pitch, which resulted in an unearned run.
In the fourth inning, Fuller was able to record two strikeouts, but an infield single and an error resulted in an additional run. The trouble bled into the fifth inning, with a walk followed by two straight hits to provide a pair of earned runs.
One bright spot for the Hornets was freshman Kye’Ana Washington who ended the fifth and sixth innings, with a deep flyout catch and a groundout to get Huntsville out of a pair of tight spots.
“I was looking at the positive and wanted to make a statement and provide motivation for the team,” Washington said. “We are a really good team and we just need to put tonight behind us and focus on our next game.”
Willis added three late runs, with a score off of a wild pitch in the sixth and two earned runs in the seventh.
“I am always looking three games ahead and I knew she would be running home so I wanted to provide some excitement,” sophomore Jensen Vienne said. “We have our nights, but we will come back tomorrow and have a great game. If we communicate better, we will be able to tie everything together.”
The Lady Hornets return to the field Wednesday against Grand Oaks in Spring. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m.
