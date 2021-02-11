Huntsville slips past Porter for second win

Huntsville junior Jaden Santibanez hit the go-ahead score in the 14-minute mark of the second half to give the Hornet soccer squad a 2-1 win over New Caney Porter Friday night.
The Hornets split the series with Porter, after falling to the Spartans in a 3-1 loss earlier in the week.
“When I scored that goal all I heard was ‘shoot’,” Santibanez said. “I was kind of skeptical on it, but I was trusting my guys and went ‘okay shoot it.’”
The lone goal for Porter came in the first five minutes of the match, by the way on a penalty kick. They were held scoreless the rest of the way.
“I know that the group is doing positive things, but making silly mistakes that cost us games,” Hornets head coach Robert Taylor said. “Tonight, we fought through some difficult things in the last 15 minutes. To see them have the results and win those moments, it’s a really positive sign.”
The Hornet offensive was kicked off on the night as junior Ramiro Varela placed a corner-kick inside of the net, tying the game at one late in the first half.
“There is a pace that we want to play at, and I thought at times we kind of got away from that,” Taylor said. “By and large, whenever the guys were able to focus and execute the ideas, if we were a little cleaner, we’d get a few more shots off. The one thing you’ll notice about this group is they will never stop trying.”
Next up for the Hornets is a match against Class 6A College Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Huntsville High School.
