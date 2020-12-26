As 2020 comes to a close, the Huntsville Hornets find themselves in a familiar spot.
Huntsville, the third-highest ranked team remaining in Class 5A, Division II, is back in the third round of the playoffs for the third straight season. On Saturday, the undefeated Hornets will look to punch their ticket to the Region III title game as they take on a scorching hot Crosby team.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah.
Huntsville (11-0) is coming off a 49-19 thumping of Barbers Hill that was even more lopsided than the final score would indicate. The Hornets opened the game by scoring 35 consecutive points, holding Barbers Hill to just 50 yards in the first half, before allowing a trio of scores in the final minutes — snapping an eight-quarter shutout streak by the defense.
As dominant as the Huntsville defense was, however, the offense also played a pivotal role in the rout. Junior quarterback AJ Wilson compiled 265 total yards and three touchdowns before exiting the game midway through the fourth quarter, while senior receiver Jordan Woodberry had eight catches for 140 yards and two scores to go along with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown — his sixth special teams score of the season.
Crosby (9-3) enters the third round with an abundance of momentum, beating Texarkana Texas 62-42 last week after steamrolling Fort Bend Willowridge 66-0 in its playoff opener. The Cougars are led by a pair of dynamic athletes in Reggie Branch and Deniquez Dunn — a duo that has racked up over 4,000 yards at quarterback, running back and receiver this season.
This marks the second straight year that Huntsville and Crosby will meet in the playoffs, with the Hornets holding off the Cougars 54-44 in the area round last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.