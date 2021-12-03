Huntsville puts two on first-team all-district squad

HUNTSVILLE — Despite a sluggish season that saw Huntsville football miss the post-season, they still received numerous awards for their work on the field.
The Hornets were able to bring home two players on the All-District first team, while nine players were selected to the All-District second team.
Huntsville’s two first-team selections come from senior kicker Christian Avelar and senior inside linebacker Bun Shelly.
With the nine selections of the All-District Second team, senior quarterback AJ Wilson led the way for the Hornets with his selection to the team. Other members of the 2nd team include center Trey Garrett, lineman Ethan Casas, receivers Matthew Tatum, Justin Butcher, running back Jawann Giddens, deep snapper Seth Carroll, inside linebacker Calvin Simmons and defensive back Nemo Winfrey.
Butcher was also named to the second team as a kick returner.
The Hornets finished their 2021 season with a 4-5 record. However, the fifth place finish in the 5A-DII District 10 standings led to Huntsville missing the playoffs.
