HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville football got out to a fast start against Kingwood scoring 14 unanswered points, but that changed after only two drives.
The Hornets would not find the endzone again in their 21-6 win over Kingwood until 5:54 remained on the clock.
“When you jump out 14-0 and your kids are hearing ‘they are 0-2, they are this and they are that.’” I think that was probably the first thing,” Huntsville football head coach Rodney Southern said. “We kind of relaxed and they found some rhythm.”
After winning the opening toss and electing to receive, the Hornets were able to blast downfield in three plays and find the endzone. The second drive was not as quick, taking 11 plays to drive 82 yards, and finding paydirt on a fake field goal pass from A.J Wilson to Calvin Simmons.
Wilson finished the night 11-25 with 116 yards and one touchdown.
The running back room was down starter senior Jaylon McClain, but senior Justin Butcher and junior Matthew Tatum came through combining for 141 yards, with the lone rushing score going to Tatum. The junior finished with 68 yards. Sophomore running back Jawann Giddens saw plenty of playing time, rushing for 46 yards and the fourth-quarter score.
“Our expectations level continues to rise,” Southern said. “We knew McClain wasn’t going to play tonight so that took another element away from us offensively. We were short another guy offensively tonight that, in itself, makes it a little bit tougher.”
Defensively, the Hornets looked strong, holding a 6A opponent to just six points is not easy for any squad.
Simmons continued to come up big for the Hornets, collecting three sacks on the night with three more tackles for losses. Senior defensive end Zakee Fedayeen was also playing lights out for the Hornets. He finished with three sacks and three tackles for losses.
“Really, I was terrified because I was injured last year,” Fedayeen said. “It was a feeling. They were bigger than me, but that doesn’t mean they are better. I just had to use my speed and technique.”
“They are going to play well. Our defensive staff does well to prepare them,” Southern added. “They played a lot of snaps and to hold a 6A team to six points, I’ll take that.”
NEXT GAME
The Hornets will hit the road next week as they travel to Houston to face CE King. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Sheldon ISD Stadium.
