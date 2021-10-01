COLLEGE STATION — Huntsville football traveled to College station in need to stop their uncommon losing skid, but A&M Consolidated had other plans.
The Tigers (5-1, 2-0) were able to use a strong first-half performance by running back Trey Taylor to lift themselves to a 28-0 first-half lead and stayed strong in a 35-0 victory over the Hornets. The loss marked the first time that the Hornets have been shutout since 2010.
“Well we gave up some big plays defensively, but we also missed some opportunities offensively,” Hornets head coach Rodney Southern said. “They were better than us tonight. We will go back to work tomorrow.”
While the Tiger offense was able to move the ball extremely well on the Hornets (2-3, 0-2) in the first half, it was much different in the second. The Tigers posted 369 yards in the first half, but were held to 165 after the break.
Taylor put up video game numbers with 343 rushing yards and all four first-half touchdowns. It was a shock to the Hornets, who have prided themselves on containing the big play. Taylor finished with rushing touchdowns of 57, 90 and 31-yards.
“We challenged them at halftime,” Southern said. “We didn’t play well and we missed three opportunities in the first half, and if you get one or two of those opportunities it’s a completely different game. I just challenged them to play the second half, and I thought for the most part we did that. We have to put the ball in the endzone.”
Huntsville’s offense continued to struggle behind senior quarterback AJ Wilson. Senior running back Jaylon McClain was suited up after injury, and was able to rush for 52 yards on 13 carries. The senior back also went down with an injury in the second quarter, but was able to come back into the game.
Wilson finished the night throwing for 17 completions on 40 attempts for 138 yards. Senior receiver Kameron Cole was able to snag 51 of those yards on five receptions.
Throughout the entire game, the Hornets offense was never able to get things going, even after having a handful of drives that started in enemy territory. On their first drive, Wilson was able to fire a ball downfield, but it slipped through Cole’s hands and that’s when things went downhill. Huntsville finished the night with a handful of drops that have never happened in the past.
“I don’t know if it was mental or not, they are kids,” Southern said. “Normally they catch everything that is thrown at them. It’s hard to say what it was. When you miss opportunities like that against a good team, you’re gonna pay for it.”
NEXT UP
Things won’t get any easier for the Hornets (2-3, 0-2) next week, as they return home to face Lamar Consolidated at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University. The Mustangs (1-4, 0-1) will enter the game off a bye week.
