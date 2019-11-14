It’s not often that a No. 4 seed upsets a district champion in the first round of the Texas high school football playoffs. But then again, the Huntsville Hornets are no ordinary No. 4 seed.
Huntsville heads on the road Friday night to face Marshall in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Maverick Stadium.
“We're going to go out Friday and give it everything we've got,” Huntsville senior receiver Tyrique Carter said. “We do all the hard work for that time right there, so that's what we're using as motivation.”
The Hornets will be looking to pull off a rare first-round upset of a No. 1 seed, something that didn’t occur in 5A-DII last year. Given their history with their opponent, it’s understandable why they’re confident in their chances.
Huntsville stormed back to beat the Mavericks in the Region III semifinals last year, erasing a 14-point second-half deficit and stopping a last-minute two-point attempt to secure a 35-34 victory. The makeup of the teams has obviously changed, but with over 30 seniors, the Hornets hope to gain a boost from their playoff experience.
“Even though a couple numbers have changed, they know who they are,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “It's a new year, but I still believe — whether it's consciously or subconsciously — kids feel confident playing a team they know. But we've got our hands full because they're a talented football team.”
It’s no secret that the Hornets — who at 84 points allowed, were the only team in District 10 to give up less than 100 in league play — will lean on their defense as they attempt to slow down a Marshall offense that is averaging 42.6 points amid a seven-game winning streak.
PIVOTAL ADJUSTMENT
The turning point in Marshall’s season came after going 0-3 through a loaded non-district schedule. The Mavericks turned the keys of the offense over to Savion Williams, who moved from receiver to quarterback, and they haven’t looked back.
“We have to make sure that we're able to tackle him if the opportunity comes,” Huntsville senior safety Jaden Schroeder said. “He has an arm too, so stopping any passing game is our goal.”
Williams has several Power 5 offers after decommitting from Arkansas earlier this week, and has shown why with his 6-foot-5 frame and freakish athleticism. So far this season he’s passed for 961 yards and eight touchdowns, rushed for 990 yards and 18 touchdowns and hauled in 12 catches for 121 yards and two scores.
“If he looks at his first read, it's not there and he feels pressure, he's athletic enough to take off running,” Southern added. “I saw the first half of them and Pine Tree last week and he went 67 yards on a zone read. One guy wasn't in his lane, and next thing you know he's 60-70 yards down the field.
“You don't ever completely stop a guy like that. It's probably the smartest move they made as a staff ... they took their best athlete and made him a quarterback, and I now it's at a point where it's obviously benefitted them. The thing we have to do is not let him beat you.”
QUICK START
One of the keys to victory for the Hornets will be starting strong — something they weren’t able to do during last year’s meeting with the Mavericks, when they trailed 21-7 at the half. And while Huntsville was able to climb out of that whole with a four-touchdown second half, it has no intention to put itself in a similar scenario.
“We know we have to come out hard,” Huntsville defensive end Briceon Hayes said. “Last year, we hadn't faced a really fast team until we played them. This year, we know what to expect.”
STEPPING UP
A little over two weeks ago, coming off a loss two Katy Paetow and having struggled to get the offense moving throughout district play, Southern admitted that his team needed a spark.
The coach said they needed someone “to not only step up and make the routine play, but some of those fly route plays, and those plays where a guy gets in the open field, breaks a tackle and scores a touchdown.” Tyrique Carter has been that player for the Hornets — over the past two weeks, the senior receiver has amassed 220 receiving yards and four touchdowns, with scores of 33, 68, 20 and 48 yards.
“I saw the frustration in all of us,” Carter said. “We came together as a team and said, 'This is our last ride, we have to make plays.'"
