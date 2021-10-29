HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Hornets season was in danger of spiraling out of control following four straight losses with a pair of heartbreakers.
That all changed last week with a 40-28 win at Montgomery Lake Creek to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are hoping that the new found momentum will help propel the Hornets to an upset over No. 8 Montgomery on Friday night.
To get this win Huntsville (3-4, 1-3 District 10 5A, DII) will need to play one of their best games of the season.
“It’s obviously an important game for us to keep our playoff hopes alive,” Huntsville’s head coach Rodney Southern said. “Montgomery’s running back is probably one of the best, if not the best, offensive player in the district right now. They have given up some plays defensively at times, but overall they are a well coached football team.”
The Bears (8-0, 4-0 District 10 5A, DII) will be led by senior quarterback Brock Bolfing who has tossed for 1,173 yards this year, with the bulk of his tosses going to star running back Jalen Washington. Washington has rushed for a whopping 1,160 yards and 19 scores on the season.
Behind a strong running game, the Bears will commonly line up in the shotgun formation. Once defenses stack the box, they will look for a deep pass.
One thing that the Hornets defensive front won’t have to worry about is a mobile quarterback, with Bolfing’s longest rush being five yards this season.
“The big thing is the running back [Washington] has made big plays against everybody and you have to be so gap sound. One mistake gives him a crease and he’s fast enough to outrun everybody,” Southern noted. “John [Bolfing] does a good job of preparing and you can see they try and take advantage of whatever they feel like your weakness is defensively. As soon as you start adding the extra guy to the box, they are going to throw it over your head.”
Huntsville’s defense is going to have their work cut out for them against this strong offensive push by the Bears, but the Hornets offense will have to come to play too.
With senior quarterback AJ Wilson finding his legs against Lake Creek and guiding the Hornets to 33 unanswered points, the senior looked comfortable in the pocket while the offensive-line kept it clean. The Hornets will need this type of play to have a chance to hang with the No. 8 team in Class 5A, DII.
Injuries have also plagued the young Hornet’s team early, gaining back senior back Jaylon McClain was another boost for this offense who can now use sophomore Jawann Giddens in a different role and keep defenses on their toes with the dual threats.
Senior tight end Matthew Long is also back from a foot injury and will look to create another weapon for Wilson to find and open up senior receiver Justin Butcher.
“It’s been good, Tuesday morning was a really good practice and that’s our hard work morning. We had a really good period there,” Southern added. “Hopefully everything works well today once the weather clears out. We’ve had a really good week of prep and we know we are going to have to play well and I think they will.”
PLAYOFF SCENARIO
While the Hornets are facing a closing door on the playoffs, a loss doesn’t eliminate them just yet. If Huntsville should lose Friday’s game and Lamar Consolidated beats Fulshear that would eliminate the Hornets from the postseason. But, if both teams lose then the door is still open.
While a win in this game would be a clear path to another postseason bid, the Hornets won't be able to gain a seed higher than four. Ultimately, for the Hornets, the playoff picture becomes clearer after Friday night's game but they have to take care of their business first.
GAME INFORMATION
The Hornets will kick off their last home game of the season at 7 p.m. on Friday at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium on the campus of Sam Houston State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.