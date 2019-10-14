Huntsville jumps to No. 7, Mustangs fall out of rankings

Friday night’s showdown may have lost a little muster.
Huntsville’s homecoming opponent Lamar Consolidated took a tumble in the latest Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 7, falling out of the top 10. The Hornets (4-2) jumped two spots in the poll to No. 7, after receiving a win via forfeit from Montgomery.
The Mustangs (5-1) come into Friday night’s showdown after dropping their first game of the season, 41-7 against A&M Consolidated.
The top six picks in the Class 5A, Division II poll stayed idle, led by defending state champion Aledo (5-1). Red Oak (5-1) jumped into the poll at No. 8 after a 48-13 win over Dallas Kimball, while Port Lavaca Calhoun (4-2) went up one spot to No. 9 and Frisco (7-0) moved into the rankings at No. 10.
The other No. 1 teams are: Duncanville (Class 6A), Frisco Lone Star (Class 5A, Division I), Argyle (Class 4A, Division I), Waco Connally (Class 4A, Division II), Grandview (Class 3A, Division I), Canadian (Class 3A, Division II), Refugio (Class 2A, Division I), Falls City (Class 2A, Division II), Balmorhea (Class 1A, Division I), Jayton (Class 1A, Division II), Cedar Hill Trinity (11-Man Private) and Baytown Christian (Six-Man Private).
Class 5A, Division II
Team; W-L; Last Week
1. Aledo (5-1); 1
2. Manvel (7-0); 2
3. CC Calallen (6-0); 3
4. A&M Consolidated (6-0); 4
5. Fort Bend Marshall (6-1); 5
6. Lubbock Cooper (5-1); 6
7. Huntsville (4-2); 9
8. Red Oak (5-1); NR
9. Port Lavaca Calhoun (4-2); 10
10. Frisco (7-0); NR
