Huntsville ISD announces new ticket sales and stadium protocols for football season

Purchasing tickets to Huntsville High School and Mance Park Middle School football games will be different this year, as will seating arrangements and safety procedures inside the stadium.
The HHS season kicks off Sept. 25 against Nederland. The changes represent safety measures implemented in light of the pandemic. Huntsville Independent School District outlined these adjustments in a news release issued Friday.
All sports tickets, whether for Mance Park Middle School or Huntsville High School will now be purchased online at hornetnation.org/event-tickets. All tickets are general admission, with the district opting not to sell varsity football season tickets.
The stadium will be limited to 50% capacity, per UIL policy. Online ticketing offers digital attendance capacity that monitors the events.
“This is a great solution for the community. Digital ticketing will help with social distancing and our occupancy restrictions,” said Lisa Blackburn, Huntsville Hornet athletics business specialist.
Fans aren’t required to download an app. Go to Hornetnation.org’s ticket page, choose your event, and it’s an easy two-step checkout. Your digital ticket will be sent to your email or as a text message. You choose to print the ticket or show the ticket at the gate with your phone. All tickets are scanned at the gate providing safety to fans and staff members.
For athletic ticket information or questions, contact Lisa Blackburn at 936-435-6136 or via email at lblackburn@huntsville-isd.org.
