TOMBALL — Huntsville boy’s golf competed in the Tomball invitational on Friday, where they saw mixed results.
Matthew DeBoisblanc finished with a round of 80, which tied him tied for fourth place amongst the field. Waylin Zapoli shot a 93 for 38th place.
“Matthew played really solid until the last four holes, I believe he got ahead of himself there. I think he hit the ball well enough to shoot an even-par we just have to clean up some little things,” Huntsville coach Daniel Leatherman said. “Waylin parred his last 6 holes and played his way back into form, seeing that he and Destin and Kyle have been playing football for the last thirteen weeks and had limited time to practice I was not disappointed with their performance.”
Kyle Smith finished the round with a 106, while Destin Zapoli shot a 107.
The team finished shooting 386, which landed them 15th place in the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.