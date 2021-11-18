Huntsville golf snags top-10 finish at Tomball meet

TOMBALL — Huntsville’s girls golf team snagged finished at the top of the field on Tuesday at the High Meadow Ranch Golf Club in Tomball.
The Lady Hornets were able to finish in eighth place out of 21 teams, with a team score of 418.
Senior Samantha Doyle finished with a team-low 93, which placed her tied for 13. Fellow senior Kiera Smith finished tied for 28 with 103. Junior Camryn Langley shot a 108 and finished tied for 50. Hannah Mathiews finished at 114, while Katie Pine shot a 120.
“I am very proud of Samantha and her commitment to making some changes,” Lady Hornets coach Daniel Leatherman said. “I felt Camryn played very well with her little practice time as she is also in cheerleading, but overall I feel this was a good start and I hope we see even more in December.”
The Lady Hornets will now turn their attention to the Lady Hornets Christmas Classic at the Bearkat Course in Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.