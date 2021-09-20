Huntsville football falls to No. 8 in latest poll

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville’s loss to C.E. King dropped the Hornets four spots to No. 8 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings.
It is the first time the Hornets have been ranked outside of the top-5 in Class 5A, DII since the beginning of the year, after starting the season at No. 5.
The Panthers, who handed Huntsville a 49-6 defeat on Friday, got a boost from the victory, moving up to No. 25 in the Class 6A poll.
Aledo, Fort Bend Marshall and Lucas Lovejoy remained as the top three teams in Class 5A, DII.
The Hornets will open district play on Friday against Bryan Rudder at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville.
Class 5A DII Poll
1. Aledo (4-0)
2. Fort Bend Marshall (3-0)
3. Lucas Lovejoy (4-0)
4. Ennis (4-0)
5. Lubbock-Cooper (3-1)
6. Boerne Champion (4-0)
7. Dallas South Oak Cliff (2-1)
8. Huntsville (2-1)
9. WF Rider (4-0)
10. Nederland (3-0)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.