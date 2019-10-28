Huntsville falls out of the Top 10

Huntsville is out of the Top 10.
The Hornets dropped out of Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings after losing 25-14 at Katy Paetow on Saturday. Huntsville was ranked No. 7 last week.
The top of the Class 5A, Division II rankings remained the same with Aledo maintaining the top spot after a 77-10 win over Waco University. Manvel remained No. 2, while CC Calallen was No. 3, A&M Consolidated was No. 4 and Fort Bend Marshall was No. 5. Red Oak, Port Lavaca Calhoun and Kerrville Tivy each jumped up one spot, while Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill joined the poll.
The Hornets (5-3, 3-2) will be looking to rebound on Friday when they host Lake Creek (3-5, 1-4) at Bower Stadium. The Lions fell to No. 4 A&M Consolidated 66-26 last week.
Huntsville is currently in a three-way tie for third place in District 10-5A, DII with Lamar Consolidated and Bryan Rudder.
Duncanville remained the leader of the pack in Class 6A, while Frisco Lone Star is No. 1 in Class 5A, DI. Other top-ranked teams include: Argyle (Class 4A, DI), Texarkana Pleasant Grove (Class 4A, DII), Grandview (Class 3A, DI), Canadian (Class 3A, DII), Refugio (Class 2A, DI), Falls City (Class 2A, DII), Balmorhea (Class 1A, DI) and Jayton (Class 1A, DII). Cedar Hill Trinity stayed as the top team among 11-man private schools, while Bayton Crhistian stays at No. 1 in the six-man private school leagues.
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
1 Aledo (7-1)
2 Manvel (8-0)
3 CC Calallen (8-0)
4 A&M Consolidated (8-0)
5 Fort Bend Marshall (7-1)
6 Lubbock Cooper (7-1)
7 Red Oak (7-1)
8 Port Lavaca Calhoun (6-2)
9 Kerrville Tivy (7-1)
10 Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill (7-1)
