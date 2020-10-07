Huntsville faces Kingwood in midweek road test

After dispatching Willis with ease last Friday, the Huntsville Hornets have another 6A road test coming up.
Huntsville (1-0) is set to face Kingwood (0-2) on Thursday night at Turner Stadium in Humble. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Hornets are coming off a 48-17 rout of Willis, during which they built a 41-6 halftime advantage and led comfortably for the final three quarters.
Seniors Edward Bobino and Ethan Minor were among Huntsville’s most notable defensive contributors, with Bobino recording four first-half sacks and Minor pulling down three interceptions to go along with a fumble returned for a touchdown. Offensively, junior quarterback A.J. Wilson accounted for three total touchdowns, while senior receiver Jordan Woodberry had a catch for a score and a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Kingwood is still seeking its first win of 2020 after dropping its opener to Cypress Woods 21-7 and losing to Conroe 42-7 last week. Thursday will mark Huntsville’s second of three consecutive non-district games against 6A opponents, with the last coming Oct. 16 at home against C.E. King.
NEW WAVERLY, ALPHA OMEGA GO FOR TWO-IN-A-ROW
The New Waverly Bulldogs and Alpha Omega Academy Lions will both attempt to build off recent success when they take the field this week.
New Waverly (3-1, 1-0) will head on the road to face perennial power Newton after shutting out Warren 38-0 in last week’s District 12-3A, Division II opener. Newton (2-2, 2-0), which has won two state championships in the past three years, has bounced back from an 0-2 start to win its first two league games by a combined score of 134-7.
Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.
Alpha Omega (1-1) is also seeking its second straight win after blowing out Katy Faith West 70-6 in last week’s home opener. The Lions are scheduled to kick off at Houston Grace Christian on Friday at 7 p.m.
