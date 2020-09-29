Huntsville eager to open season after delayed start

Texas high school football programs at the 5A and 6A levels finally kicked off their 2020 campaigns last week after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the start of the season back by a month.
The Huntsville Hornets were not so fortunate.
Nederland axed last week’s game against the Hornets due to positive coronavirus cases within its athletic department, and Huntsville was unable to find a new Week 1 opponent on short notice — the Bulldogs announced the cancelation late Wednesday morning. The Hornets will try take two on Friday night, as they head on the road to Willis for their new season opener.
“They’re excited obviously, because they want to play a game,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said Monday evening. “It’s been a long time since we’ve played somebody else. We had a really good practice and they handled their business really well this morning, so I can’t complain — other than the fact that we haven’t played a game.”
Despite last week’s opener being canceled, the Hornets still took the field at Bowers Stadium on Friday night for an impromptu intrasquad scrimmage. And while the team might’ve been disappointed about the circumstances, they managed to make something out of a less than ideal situation.
“We wanted to play, but it’s OK,” senior defensive back Ethan Minor said. “We got a good scrimmage in on Friday, so we’ll just play Willis.”
“The fact that you’re disappointed that you don’t have a game ... it’s hard to get back up and get motivated for that,” Southern added. “But we got exactly 100 snaps, then we got seven or eight kicking snaps. I wanted to see some guys run a lot of routes, timing-wise, and I thought we did that. It’s hard to simulate that, and being over at the stadium with the lights on helped, but hopefully all that will pay off come Friday night.”
With over 30 seniors from last year’s team having graduated, the Hornets will have new faces starting at seemingly every position but the defensive line — making their remaining three non-district tests perhaps more pivotal than usual.
“Learning how to travel,” Southern responded when asked, aside from picking up a win, what he’s looking for from his team this week. “We have the next two on the road, with a Friday night at 7 p.m., then a Thursday night at 7 p.m., then we go back to a Friday night at home. Just learning how to handle what all it entails to travel and go win a game, much less the other parts — the fact that you’re playing someone that has already played a game and all those little things that, for young kids without experience, it’s the first time to do that.
“You have to handle that, but we also have to come out and play like we’re capable of playing too.”
Senior defensive lineman Brian Bobino notes that the wait for their season opener has only made the Hornets hungrier, a mentality they plan to carry with them throughout the rest of 2020.
Huntsville has been to the playoffs each of the past three years, with five postseason wins since 2018. Still, the Hornets feel like they have something left to prove.
“We’re still hungry,” Bobino said, “and we’re going to be hungry all season.”
A&M CONSOLIDATED STAYS AT NO. 5 IN CLASS 5A, DIVISION II RANKINGS
One of Huntsville’s District 10-5A, Division II rivals stayed put in the latest Texas high school football rankings, despite a dominant showing in Week 1.
A&M Consolidated was ranked No. 5 again this week after thrashing Waco University 62-13 in last week’s opener.
Nothing changed elsewhere in the top-five either, with preseason No. 1 Ennis being followed by Aledo, Lubbock-Cooper and Fort Bend Marshall.
Huntsville was ranked No. 12 in the preseason poll.
