With the high school football season in full swing, The Item has brought back its Player of the Week honors.
This year’s first recipient is Huntsville senior defensive tackle Brian Bobino.
Bobino has played a vital role on the interior line for a defense that has dominated in the early stages of the season. This impact was on full display during last Thursday’s win over Kingwood.
In a 21-0 shutout victory on the road, Bobino racked up four tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He also provided constant pressure in the Kingwood backfield, as the Hornets allowed just 82 total yards.
This week’s other finalists were Alpha Omega running back/linebacker Cole Garrison and Huntsville defensive end Quaterian Riles. Player of the Week voting opens every Tuesday at 8 a.m. and closes at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Fans can cast their votes at itemonline.com/sports, with the online poll counting toward a portion of the final selection.
