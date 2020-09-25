An offense that showcases prolific hitters is a delight for volleyball fans who like raw power. Huntsville stated a strong case for defense in its 3-0 non-district victory over Caney Creek on Friday at the Hornet gym.
The Lady Hornets won the opening set 25-9, followed by set wins of 25-21 and 25-23. Alyssa Fielder led the way with 11 kills, while Kayla Cooper posted six aces and Jalyn Elliott added six kills, two aces and 13 assists.
The Lady Hornets (5-3) will be on the road for it’s next contest on Tuesday at Grand Oaks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.